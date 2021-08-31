CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $47.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,071. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

