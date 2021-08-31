Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $15.70

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 50,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

