AKO Capital LLP Sells 573,521 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AKO Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,521 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 4.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $405,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,226. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.