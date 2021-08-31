Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $103.80. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,108. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
