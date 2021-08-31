Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $165,068,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $23,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $103.80. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,108. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

