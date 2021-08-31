Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
MF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28.
Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)
Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.
