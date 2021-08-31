SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $27.55

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $26.72. SEMrush shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,727 shares traded.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.