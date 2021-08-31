Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.22

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

