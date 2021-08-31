Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.60

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 12226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.