Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 29th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HWBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

