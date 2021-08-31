Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.98

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $10,997,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

