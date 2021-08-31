Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.98

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $10,997,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.