GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Update

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.