GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Update

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

