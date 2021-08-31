Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of FUND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.