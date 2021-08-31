Main Street Research LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 43.9% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 427,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.17. 179,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.