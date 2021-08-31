HM Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 57,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.54. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,591. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $109.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

