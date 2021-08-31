ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

