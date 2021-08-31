ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

