Main Street Research LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 439.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $267.16. 173,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.