Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $195.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

