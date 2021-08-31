Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,659. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

