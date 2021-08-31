Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 25,231 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 2.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $73,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. 14,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $164.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

