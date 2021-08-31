Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 40,794 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,794 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 192,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,958,692. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.