$53.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ALRS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The company has a market cap of $511.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.