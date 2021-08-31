Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $3.02 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Audius has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006196 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $159.52 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

