Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 93,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.