Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 97.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Avient has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

