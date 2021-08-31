Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 209 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.67. 7,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $244.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.