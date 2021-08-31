Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89.

