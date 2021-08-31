Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $730.91 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $679.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.24. The stock has a market cap of $723.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

