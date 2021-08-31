Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 771,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,026. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

