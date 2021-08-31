Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $81.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $305.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,006. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.