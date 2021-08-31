Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,850,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer International makes up approximately 28.3% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $210,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.