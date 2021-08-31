MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,415 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.