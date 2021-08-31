Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.91. Approximately 1,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 857,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Truist decreased their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veracyte by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $5,977,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

