Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $329.33. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,162. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.19.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

