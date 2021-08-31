Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFSHF shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$15.85 during trading on Tuesday. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.