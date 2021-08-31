iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,476,696 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $64.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 405,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

