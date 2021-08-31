Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in August

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 991,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the July 29th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.
Shares of RYDAF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.16.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
