Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in August

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 991,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the July 29th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of RYDAF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

