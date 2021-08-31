Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 717,188 shares.The stock last traded at $10.96 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 578,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.