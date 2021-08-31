Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,718. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 5.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SINGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

