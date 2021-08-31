Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 4.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. 8,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,178,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $843.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

