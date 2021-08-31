Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 113,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,884,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Tobam boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 102,558 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

