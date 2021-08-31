Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $9.89 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 109,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,891,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 2.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,572,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.