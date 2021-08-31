Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.