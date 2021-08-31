Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 17,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

