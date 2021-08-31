Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Lowered to C$0.95 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

