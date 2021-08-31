Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Lowered to C$0.95 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
