Alumina Limited (AWCMY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

AWCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

