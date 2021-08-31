Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Position Boosted by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts makes up about 3.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,226. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.