Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,163. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

