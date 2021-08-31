Fiduciary Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $380.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

