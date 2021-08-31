Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

